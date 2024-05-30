Celebrate Life’s Sweet Surprises in New Children’s Book THE ICE CREAM TREE

Father-son duo pen tribute to family bond in new picture book from Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The idea of "The Ice Cream Tree" was born early one Sunday morning, when Michael Phillips woke up to find his youngest child standing by his bedside. His son, Logan, had been watching him sleep. For how long? Phillips will never know.

Now that his father was awake, Logan was brimming with excitement. He loudly whispered, “Dad! I have an idea for a book! And I need your help!” Helping write a book was the last thing Phillips wanted to do that morning, but unable to come up with a good excuse, he agreed to help. The result, a wonderful children’s book about resilience and the value of family.

In “The Ice Cream Tree,” a young boy named Logan is tired of being ignored and left out by his three older brothers. When he discovers a magical tree that produces ice cream, he must decide whether to share his good fortune with his brothers or keep it all for himself. “Highlighting familial love and the bond of siblings, this is a story about a young boy who learns to overcome his hurt feelings and appreciate his older brothers,” Michael said.

About the Authors:

The youngest of four boys, Logan Phillips is a creative and caring 8-year-old who loves his family. With the help of his father, Michael Phillips, he brought the idea of The Ice Cream Tree to life.

