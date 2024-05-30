First Day Of School Jitters For Kids Be-Gone—Newly Published Installment of Beloved Children’s Series Confronts School Nerves

DIXIE DUCKLING 4 Releases From Palmetto Publishing

Charleston, SC, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fan-favorite little duckling with a thirst for adventure and a positive attitude is ready for another first in her series’ latest installment: Dixie Duckling: First Day of School.

Dixie loves new things, but even she gets a little nervous sometimes! Today is her very first day of school—and despite the things about it that she’s looking forward to, Dixie develops butterflies in her tummy when she wakes up.

With a little comforting from Mommy Duck and a big deep breath in, Dixie is ready to face her first day of school… and even gets a surprise that makes the whole day better!

“I want my young readers to see that you may feel nervous when trying something new. But, facing our fears can help you to learn and grow,” said the author.

Young readers will love the latest Dixie Duckling adventure. Its colorful illustrations and relatable themes make it the perfect choice for toddlers and school-aged children with social and separation anxiety.

Dixie Duckling: First Day of School is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Mary Gillam, a devoted mother of eight—biological, adoptive, and foster—has penned tales and tunes her whole life. Her lifelong dream? Crafting children's books. Dixie Duckling was inspired by her son's cherished stuffed animal. Despite being legally blind, Mary passionately cooks, reads, sings, and strums the ukulele. A proud St. Louis, Missouri native, she continues to fill her home with love, alongside her husband and children.

