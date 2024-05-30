General Mills Urged to Get Plastics Chemicals Out of its Food Products

Consumer Reports Delivers 30,000 Petition Signatures Calling on General Mills to Protect the Public From Toxic Phthalates Linked to Serious Health Problems

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Consumer Reports and representatives of Clean Water Action, the Coalition for Plastics Reduction, Zero Waste Task Force, Environmental Justice Table, and Sierra Club Northstar Chapter delivered more than 30,000 petition signatures to General Mills headquarters today calling on the company to protect consumers from high levels of potentially hazardous plastic chemicals in its food products. CR recently tested different foods and found that a number of General Mills foods had among the highest levels of phthalates of any products it tested.

Phthalates are plasticizers, chemicals used to make plastics more flexible and durable, and have been linked to a long list of health concerns, even at low levels. Earlier this year, CR sent a letter to General Mills urging the company to conduct testing to determine where plasticizers are entering the production chain and to take steps to reduce exposure. General Mills has not responded to the letter indicating what steps it is taking in light of CR’s test results.

“Plastic chemicals in food pose a silent but serious threat to public health,” said Meg Bohne, associate director of campaigns for Consumer Reports. “It is troubling that so many of the General Mills food products we tested had concerning levels of harmful phthalates.

Bohne continued, “As one of the nation’s leading food manufacturers, General Mills has a responsibility to ensure its products are free of hazardous levels of toxic plastic chemicals. Our tests found that some foods had much lower levels of phthalates so we know it is possible to reduce their presence. General Mills should conduct testing to identify how plastic is contaminating its food products and disclose what it is doing to protect the public from these dangerous chemicals.”

CR tested 85 different foods and found that Annie’s Organic Cheesy Ravioli contained 53,579 nanograms of phthalates in a single serving, 75 percent higher than the closest canned pasta in its tests. Other General Mills products also had concerning levels of phthalates in its tests: Yoplait Original Low Fat Yogurt (French Vanilla): 10,948 nanograms; Cheerios Original: 10, 980 nanograms; Green Giant Cream Style Sweet Corn (can): 7,603 nanograms; and Progresso Vegetable Classics Vegetable Soup (can): 2,888 nanograms.

Phthalates can get into food through packaging but also from exposure to plastic in tubing, conveyor belts, and gloves used during food processing. Phthalates can even enter directly into meat and produce via contaminated water and soil.

“Phthalates don’t belong in our food, especially items popular with children,” said Lori Olinger, Coalition for Plastics Reduction and Sierra Club Northstar Chapter. “Meeting weak federal regulations is not enough. General Mills should ensure their food is safe for us to feed to our children.”

A growing body of research has shown that plasticizers are endocrine disruptors, which means they can interfere with the production and regulation of estrogen and other hormones. Even minor disruptions in hormone levels can contribute to an increased risk of several health problems, including diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular disease, certain cancers, birth defects, premature births, neurodevelopmental disorders, and infertility.

