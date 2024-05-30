Lyle Davis to Chair Giga Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mark Jarvis, CEO of Giga Metals Corp. (TSX.V: GIGA, OTCQX: GIGGF) announced today that Board member Lyle Davis has consented to become non-executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Giga Metals, effective immediately. Mark Jarvis will step down as Chairman but will continue as CEO and director of the Company.



“We believe that it is good governance to separate the roles of Chair and CEO,” said Mr. Jarvis. “Mr. Davis is a long-standing director of Giga who currently chairs our Audit and Compensation Committees and has previously acted as Giga Chairman.”

About Giga Metals Corporation

Giga Metals Corporation’s core asset is the Turnagain Project, located in northern British Columbia, which contains one of the few significant undeveloped sulphide nickel and cobalt resources in the world. Turnagain is held in Hard Creek Nickel, a subsidiary owned 85% by Giga Metals Corporation and 15% by Mitsubishi Corporation. The Pre-Feasibility Study was released in October 2023.

