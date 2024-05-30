Middlesex Water Chairman, Dennis Doll, Honored with NJUA Distinguished Service Award

ISELIN, N.J., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX), a provider of water, wastewater and related utility services, is pleased to announce that its Chairman of the Board, Dennis W. Doll, has been honored with the Distinguished Service Award from the New Jersey Utilities Association (NJUA) at its 2024 Annual Conference. Doll, who served as past Chairman of NJUA, was honored for his 35 years of industry service and leadership.



Dennis Doll joined Middlesex Water as Executive Vice President in 2004 and was named President and Chief Executive Officer, and a Director of Middlesex, in 2006. Doll has served as Middlesex Chairman since May 2010 and was recently reelected to that position through May 2025.

During Mr. Doll’s tenure at Middlesex, the Company enjoyed significant organic customer growth and numerous successes: putting in place Water for Tomorrow -- the largest capital improvement program in the Company’s history, successfully navigating numerous rate filings, hardening the company’s security and cyber protections, and executing critical investments to position the company for compliance with new regulatory requirements. He has also served as Past President of the National Association of Water Companies, Chairman of the Board of The Water Research Foundation and a Director and member of the Executive Committee of the Board of the American Water Works Association.

Doll retired as President and CEO of Middlesex Water in February 2024. He was succeeded by Nadine Leslie, an accomplished leader with more than 25 years of industry experience in operations, management, compliance and client relations.

As part of Mr. Doll’s recognition, NJUA has made a contribution to Court Appointed Special Advocates of Middlesex County (CASA). Mr. Doll serves as Treasurer and member of the CASA Board.

Also honored posthumously at NJUA’s Annual Conference with a Distinguished Service Award was the late Joseph Fiordaliso, who served as a long time Commissioner and President of the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and championed the state’s transition to cleaner energy.

ABOUT MIDDLESEX WATER COMPANY

Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company serves as a trusted provider offering life-sustaining high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company offers a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services. An investor-owned public utility, Middlesex Water is a professional services provider specializing in municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. The company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex Water family of companies, which collectively serve a population of half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. Middlesex is focused on meeting the needs of our employees, customers, and shareholders. We invest in our people, our infrastructure and the communities we serve to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life. To learn more about Middlesex Water, visit https://www.middlesexwater.com.

