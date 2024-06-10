City of Baltimore Awards $7.6 Million Contract to Electro Scan Inc. for Lead Water Service Line Inspection Project

Baltimore Inner Harbor.

Electro Scan's award-winning SWORDFISH enters at the curbside and navigates through the water service line, automatically determining pipe material(s) as it travels.

Selected neighborhoods in Baltimore, from left to right, including Greektown, row houses near Penn Station, Little Italy, Federal Hill, and Patterson Park.

While lead water fixtures were banned in 1986, Baltimore has the highest percent of homes built before 1939, compared to Washington DC and Philadelphia PA.