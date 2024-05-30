From Alexander Stubb, President of the Republic of Finland

AZERBAIJAN, May 30 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Your Excellency,

On the occasion of the 106th Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I wish to convey to you my most sincere congratulations, as well as my best wishes for the well-being and prosperity of your country and its people.

I take this opportunity to thank you for your kind invitation to the World Leaders Climate Action Summit in Baku on 12-13 November 2024. I am happy to accept your invitation and look forward to participating in the COP29.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Alexander Stubb

President of the Republic of Finland