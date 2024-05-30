Wreaths Across America Radio Round Table Celebrates Women in Military Service

Tune in on June 12 at 1 pm EST to hear stories of resiliency, purpose, and success.

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine, and ARLINGTON, Va., May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wreaths Across America Radio proudly announces the upcoming round table celebrating women in military service. This discussion will air on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 1 PM EST – Women Veterans Recognition Day – and can be heard exclusively on Wreaths Across America Radio, available on the iHeart Radio app, TuneIn, the Audacy app and www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio.

The discussion will focus on women in service, highlighting their contributions throughout history to national security through military service. It will also touch on issues and opportunities unique to women veterans and the history of the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act.

The guest panelists listed below will be interviewed by Phyllis Wilson, retired United States Army Chief Warrant Officer Five and President of the Military Women’s Memorial, and Karen Worcester, Wreaths Across America’s Executive Director.

Distinguished panelists:

JoAnne S. Bass, Retired Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force and Honorary Board Chair, Military Women’s Memorial Foundation. CMSAF Bass served in the highest enlisted level of leadership in the Air Force and, as such, provided direction for the enlisted force, representing their interests, as appropriate, to the American public and to those in all levels of government. She served as the personal adviser to the Chief of Staff and the Secretary of the Air Force on all issues regarding the welfare, readiness, morale, and proper utilization and progress of more than 600,000 Total Force Airmen. Chief Bass was the 19th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force to be appointed to and serve in the highest noncommissioned officer position in the Air Force. She was also the first woman to hold the highest senior enlisted rank in any United States military branch.

Octavia Harris, Command Master Chief, U.S. Navy (Ret.). She is a Subcommittee Chair, Secretary of Defense Advisory Committee on Women in the Services and the former Chair, Secretary of Veterans Affairs Advisory Committee on Women Veterans. Additionally, Harris is a member of the Secretary of Human and Health Services Advisory Committee on Women and Children and the NAACP Armed Services and Veterans Committee member. In 1994, the combat prohibition ban was lifted, and Harris became one of the first enlisted women to serve aboard a combatant warship. She served aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68), her Command Master Chief Petty Officer (CMDCM) sea tour was aboard USS Pinckney (DDG 91), and her last tour was as CMDCM of Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command, leading 10,000 men and women in support of the command’s vision and mission. She served for 30 years, mentoring hundreds of Sailors, and still uses her military training to help sexual assault survivors today. Additionally, Harris is the Texas Ambassador for the Military Women’s Memorial.

Lourdes Tiglao, Executive Director, Center for Women Veterans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Air Force Veteran. Tiglao serves as primary advisor to the Secretary on Department policies, programs, and legislation that affect women veterans. In addition, she oversees the Center’s activities, which include monitoring and coordinating VA’s administration of health care, benefits, services, and programs for women Veterans; serving as an advocate for cultural transformation (both within VA and in the general public) in recognizing the service and contributions of women veterans and servicemembers and raising awareness of the responsibility to treat women veterans with dignity and respect.

“Through our partnership with the Military Women’s Memorial, we are committed to sharing the stories of resiliency, purpose, and success so that future generations of women understand the opportunities available to them through military service,” said Jeff Pierce, Director of Broadcast and Media Partnerships, Wreaths Across America. “We are grateful to be joined by this distinguished panel of veterans who continue to serve our nation, communities and their fellow veterans.”

For a complete list of programming and to tune in to Wreaths Across America Radio, please visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio. The station can also be heard on the iHeartRadio, Audacy, and TuneIn apps.

# # #

About Wreaths Across America Radio

Wreaths Across America Radio is a 24/7 Internet stream. Its unique format provides informational and inspiring content about members of the U.S. armed forces, their families, military veterans, and volunteers throughout the country and overseas who support the mission to Remember, Honor, Teach. Along with the inspiring content, Wreaths Across America Radio plays various music with roots firmly planted in patriotism and a country music thread running through the stream's core. Wreaths Across America Radio has a live morning show every weekday morning from 6 am to 10 am ET, along with various special programs that support the mission.

You can listen to Wreaths Across America Radio’s 24/7 internet stream anytime and anywhere on the iHeart Radio app, Audacy app, TuneIn app, or at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/radio.



About the Military Women’s Memorial

The Women In Military Service for America Memorial Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, built and now operates and maintains America’s only major national memorial and historical repository to document and tell the story of women’s service to the nation. Located at the ceremonial entrance to Arlington National Cemetery, the memorial features an education center, a one-of-a-kind interactive database of women’s records of service, exhibitions, a world-class collection of artifacts and memorabilia related to women’s service, and engaging programs and events for all generations. Donate to this Charity Navigator, 4 Star Organization and join the National Registration Campaign to help capture and preserve the stories of servicewomen, past and present.

Find out more about us at www.womensmemorial.org or by following us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter. #HERstory #appreSHEation



NOTES TO MEDIA

Moderators Karen Worcester and Phyllis Wilson will be available for interviews before the program airs on June 12.

A SoundCloud file of the broadcast will be available immediately following its airing for sharing on your own channels.

Attachment

Amber Caron Wreaths Across America 2075136457 acaron@wreathsacrossamerica.org