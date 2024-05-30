Multiple ATV Crashes in Berlin

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Sgt. Glen Lucas

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

May 30, 2024

Berlin, NH – At approximately 9:30 p.m., on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, Mathew Demers, 23, of Berlin, NH, was operating an OHRV in Jericho State Park on Scenic View Trail when the front of his machine went into a ditch, causing the machine to flip onto its side. Demers sustained minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin by a riding party member.

This incident serves as a reminder to the public that Jericho State Park closes to OHRV operation ½ hour after sunset and reopens ½ hour before sunrise.

Berlin, NH – At approximately 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, Stephen Burrows, 34, of Wolfeboro, NH, was operating an OHRV in Jericho State Park on Pit Way Trail in Berlin when a deer jumped out of the bushes and struck his machine. Surprised by the deer, Burrows locked up his brakes and subsequently rolled his machine down a hill. He called 911 for help and a response from Berlin Police Department, Berlin Fire Department, Berlin EMS, and Fish and Game Conservation Officers began.

After being evaluated by Berlin EMS and understanding that Burrows had sustained minor injuries, he chose not to be transported to the hospital.

Berlin Police Department assisted in the investigation of the crash scene and secured photographs while Conservation Officers responded.