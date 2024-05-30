Spires Online Tutors Celebrates Multiple Nominations at the 2024 National Tutoring Awards

London, England, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Spires Online Tutors, a leading online tutoring platform, is thrilled to announce its recognition as a finalist in two prestigious categories at the 2024 National Tutoring Awards. Spires has been shortlisted for Tuition Partner of the Year and Technology Tools for Tuition, highlighting its exceptional contribution to the tutoring industry through innovative solutions and outstanding educational support.

The National Tutoring Awards, organised by The Tutors’ Association, celebrate excellence in tutoring and acknowledge the significant contributions made by individuals and organisations in the sector. The winners will be announced at a Gala Dinner on 29th June 2024, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, London.

Dr. Leo Evans, CEO and Co-Founder of Spires Online Tutors, expressed his excitement:

“We are honoured to be recognised by The Tutors’ Association. These nominations are a testament to our commitment to leveraging technology to enhance the learning experience for students and tutors worldwide.”

Shahid Lakha, Education Consultant and Co-Founder of Spires Online Tutors, added:

“Being shortlisted for these awards reflects the dedication and hard work of our team. Their passion for delivering high-quality personalised support to the tutors, and students, on Spires has been instrumental in achieving these recognitions.”

Karol Pysniak, CTO and Co-Founder of Spires Online Tutors, remarked:

“Innovation drives everything we do at Spires. Our technology tools are designed to make online learning as effective and engaging as possible. Being acknowledged in the Technology Tools for Tuition category validates our efforts to create cutting-edge solutions that benefit both tutors and students. We look forward to collaborating with more tutors and tutoring businesses, and supporting their growth.”

About Spires Online Tutors

Founded in 2014 by Oxbridge graduates, Spires has revolutionised the online tutoring landscape. It is the first online tutoring marketplace to connect students with professional tutors from top universities globally, covering over 400 academic subjects. Spires has built a reputation for quality and accessibility in education, making it easier for students to find and work with expert tutors.

Spires Online Tutors Key Achievements:

– Global Reach: Spires serves students in 120 countries, connecting 1000 tutors with 9000 students.

– High Satisfaction: Spires maintains a TrustPilot score of 4.7/5 from over 900 tutoring reviews, reflecting exceptional user satisfaction with both the tutoring platform, and the services available.

– Student Success: In 2023, 81% of Spires students improved their grades, with an average class rating of 4.97/5 across over 100,000 sessions.

– Selective Tutor Partnership: Only 4% of applicants are accepted onto the platform ensuring that students receive help from only the very best professional tutors.

– Spires Connect: An innovative white label API solution facilitating Tutoring business growth through portfolio expansion and access to the world’s most advanced tutoring platform.

Spires Connect

Spires Connect, is a white-label solution designed to help agencies and independent tutors scale their services, improve client retention and fulfil more online tutoring jobs. This innovative platform integrates via Spires’ robust API, allowing agencies to offer a customised version of Spires’ system under their own brand. Spires Connect supports agencies in meeting the diverse needs of their clients, addressing niche tutoring subject demands, and managing short-term requests effectively.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/spires-online-tutors-celebrates-multiple-nominations-at-the-2024-national-tutoring-awards/

Spires Online Tutors 60 Sheffield Terrace London W8 7NA United Kingdom 020 7846 0126 https://spires.co/