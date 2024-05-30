CAA North & East Ontario and Canadian Museum of Nature announce "natural” partnership

Ottawa, May 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world of bugs, beasts, plants and dinosaurs will come to life for thousands more natural history fans with the announcement of a new partnership between CAA North & East Ontario and the renowned Canadian Museum of Nature.

Through the partnership, CAA Members receive a 15% discount on individual tickets and a 15% discount on annual memberships. The agreement also means that CAA Members holding a Canadian National Museum Membership can also get access to other Alliance of Natural History Museums of Canada partners, such as the Royal Ontario Museum.

“In North and East Ontario, CAA is a committed supporter of Canada's exceptional national museums through our member benefit partnerships. We are delighted to join forces with the Canadian Museum of Nature, which is renowned for celebrating our natural history, advocating for the environmental and investing in our future,” says Jeff Walker, President and CEO of CAA North & East Ontario.

According to Darcy Ferron, Vice-President, Strategic and External Affairs at the Canadian Museum of Nature, the partnership builds the museum's ability to reach wider audiences.

“We are excited to partner with CAA NEO on this new incentive for their Members to experience the Canadian Museum of Nature’s world-class galleries and engaging educational programs,” he says.

“As Canada’s natural-history museum, we are connecting visitors to the wonders of the natural world and inspiring them to care about nature.”

The CAA Rewards benefit is available to any CAA Member nationwide. Discounts apply to in-person purchase of individual tickets or memberships. For more information about the discount as well as Terms and Conditions, visit caaneo.ca.

Julie Beun

Director of Communications and Public Relations

CAA North & East Ontario

jbeun@caaneo.on.ca

About CAA

CAA is a non-profit federation of eight Clubs providing seven million Members with exceptional emergency roadside service, complete automotive and travel services, member savings and comprehensive insurance services. CAA also advocates on issues of concern to its members, including road safety, the environment, mobility, infrastructure and consumer protection.

About the Canadian Museum of Nature

The Canadian Museum of Nature is Canada’s national museum of natural history and natural sciences. It provides evidence-based insights, inspiring experiences, and meaningful engagement with nature's past, present and future. It achieves this through scientific research, a collection of more than 15 million specimens and artifacts, signature galleries and exhibitions, educational programs, and a dynamic web site, nature.ca.

