Crowdsourced Testing Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Crowdsourced Testing Global Market Report 2024

The crowdsourced testing market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Crowdsourced Testing Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information covering every market facet. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the crowdsourced testing market size is predicted to reach $3.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.

The growth in the crowdsourced testing market is due to the increasing internet penetration. North America region is expected to hold the largest crowdsourced testing market share. Major players in the crowdsourced testing market include Infosys Limited, EPAM Systems Inc., MSG Systems AG, Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Computer Task Group Inc. (CTG), Qualitest Inc.

Crowdsourced Testing Market Segments

• By Component: Platform, Services

• By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premises

• By Type: Exploratory Testing, Graphical User Interface (GUI) Testing, Usability Testing, Functional Testing, Performance Testing, Other Testing Types

• By Application: Mobile Applications, Web Applications, Native Desktop Applications

• By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), IT And Telecom, Retail, Healthcare And Life Sciences, Media And Entertainment, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global crowdsourced testing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Crowdsourced testing is a software testing approach that involves leveraging a diverse and distributed group of external testers, often called a 'crowd,' to perform testing activities on a software application. Crowdsourced testing platforms facilitate the collaboration between organizations and the global testing community, enabling a more comprehensive and efficient approach to software testing.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Crowdsourced Testing Market Characteristics

3. Crowdsourced Testing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Crowdsourced Testing Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Crowdsourced Testing Market Size And Growth

……

27. Crowdsourced Testing Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Crowdsourced Testing Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

