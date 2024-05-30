Fall Management Market will Generate Record Breaking Revenue USD 216.82 Million by 2026

Fall Management Market

The global fall management market is estimated to reach $216.82 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, Asia Pacific contributed to the largest share in terms of revenue, accounting for more than one-third of the global fall management market in 2018.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report, the global fall management market generated $152.46 million in 2018, and is estimated to generate $216.82 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

The growth of the global fall management market is driven by an increasing geriatric population worldwide and a rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases. However, market growth is hindered by a lack of awareness regarding fall management systems. On the other hand, the rising demand for fall detection systems presents new opportunities for growth in the coming years.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚, 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

In 2018, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global fall management market revenue, contributing to over one-third of the total. This region is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period and is projected to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 5.59% from 2019 to 2026. This growth is driven by the increased adoption of various fall management devices, such as sensor pads and RFID tags, among the Asian population. Meanwhile, North America held the second largest revenue share in 2018, accounting for nearly half of the total market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫 𝐩𝐚𝐝 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

In 2018, the sensor pad segment accounted for more than half of the global fall management market's total share and is projected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period. Additionally, this segment is expected to achieve the highest CAGR of 4.69% from 2019 to 2026. This growth is attributed to the rising incidence of disabilities, favorable healthcare reforms, an aging population, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Rondish Company Limited

Alimed, Inc.

Curbell, Inc

Deroyal Inc

Personal Safety Corporation (PSC)

Emfit Ltd

Medline Industries, Inc

Smart Caregiver Corporation

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc

Tidi Products, LLC

