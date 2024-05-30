Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market Size, Share, Segmentation and Future Scope Forecast by 2031
"Pheromone Power: Exploring the Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market - Trends, Applications, and Innovations in Sustainable Agriculture."TEXES, AUSTIN, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent SNS Insider report, the Integrated Pest Management Pheromones Market is projected to reach USD 1803.11 million by 2031, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period of 2024-2031. It was valued at USD 980.24 million in 2023.
The growing demand for food security and the need to reduce crop losses caused by pests are major factors contributing to the market's growth.
IPM pheromones, considered clean and eco-friendly compared to conventional pesticides, are utilized to trap, catch, or disrupt the mating cycles of pests, primarily in agricultural settings. While the penetration of IPM pheromones in developing agro-economies like India, China, Brazil, and Thailand is currently less compared to other pesticides, governments worldwide are actively promoting their benefits through educational initiatives. The incorporation of IPM technology in crop protection offers a multitude of advantages to farmers, the environment, and pest management organizations. By reducing economic risks and promoting low-cost pest management practices, IPM pheromones contribute to sustainable agriculture. Additionally, they minimize health risks for field workers and mitigate crop and land destruction.
The growth and expansion of the agricultural industry further fuel the demand for IPM pheromones. The rising availability of agricultural chemicals and an increasing number of government-approved products are key market growth determinants.
Some of the Key Players Included are:
• Active IPM
• Atlas Agro
• AgrichemBio
• Laboratorio Agrochem S.L.
• ATGC Biotech
• Russell IPM
• Hercon Environmental Corporation
• AgriSense-BCS Ltd.
• SemiosBIO Technologies
• Shin-Etsu
• Sumi Agro France
• Syngenta Bioline Ltd.
• Trécé, Inc.
Recent Developments
• In 2022, Biobestacquired a 60% stake in Biopartner to strengthen its presence in Poland.
• In 2021, Koppet expanded its Horiver sticky trap line with four new traps designed to target specific pests, further diversifying IPM solutions.
Segment Analysis
By Product, Sex pheromones dominated the market in 2023 due to their widespread use in controlling insect populations. These pheromones disrupt mating and larvae multiplication, effectively reducing crop damage.
By Application, Agriculture led the application segment in 2023, driven by the growing trend of sustainable farming and stricter regulations on pesticide use.
By Product
• Sex Pheromones
• Aggregation Pheromones
• Ovioposition-Dettering Pheromones
• Alarm Pheromones
• Trail Pheromones
• Others
By Pheromones Type
• Pheromone Traps
• Pheromone Lures
By Pest Types
• Moths
• Fruit Flies
• Beetles
• Others
By Mode of Application
• Monitoring & Detection
• Mating Disruption
• Mass Trapping
• Others
By Application
• Agriculture
• Others
Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War
The ongoing conflict has disrupted global supply chains, leading to increased prices for agricultural inputs, including IPM pheromones. The war has also affected trade routes, further impacting the availability and affordability of these products in certain regions.
Impact of Economic Slowdown
Economic downturns can lead to reduced investments in agriculture, potentially slowing the adoption of newer technologies like IPM pheromones. However, the long-term benefits of sustainable pest management practices may incentivize farmers to continue investing in eco-friendly solutions even during economic challenges.
North America dominated the market in 2023 with a 42% revenue share.
The region's mechanized farming practices and increasing focus on integrated systems for agribusinesses have contributed to the high demand for IPM pheromones. Europe emerged as the second-largest market, driven by stringent regulations on pesticide use and growing consumer demand for sustainably produced food. The European Union's emphasis on organic farming and environmental protection has further propelled the adoption of IPM pheromones in the region.
Key Takeaways
• The IPM pheromones market is projected to grow significantly due to increasing demand for sustainable agriculture.
• Sex pheromones are the dominant product segment, while agriculture is the leading application area.
• North America and Europe are the major regional markets, driven by regulatory frameworks and consumer preferences.
• The market faces challenges in developing countries, but government initiatives and education programs are promoting awareness and adoption.
• Ongoing geopolitical conflicts and economic fluctuations can impact market dynamics.
