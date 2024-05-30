The potato’s travel through ages and continents

FAO’s Globally Important Agricultural Heritage System (GIAHS) in Chiloé, Chile was recognized for its primary role in preserving potatoes’ diversity, key to global food security. ©CET/Carlos Venegas

30/05/2024

The potato has a long history that began in the Andes of South America about 8 000 years ago when communities of hunters and gatherers began domesticating wild potato plants that grew around Lake Titicaca. Much later, around the 16th century, the Spanish brought the potato to Europe from Peru and began growing it in their country. These tubers grown in Spain were then sent around Europe as exotic gifts to botanists and even prominent figures like the Pope.

The potato then soon gained the appreciation of sailors, who ate them during long ocean voyages. And this is generally considered how potatoes spread to the rest of the world and began to be cultivated on a large scale.

Today, the potato has become the third most consumed food in the world and a crucial component of people's diets globally, mostly due to its ability to develop on less land than any other major crop.

For decades, however, Europe relied on a very small number of potato varieties, though a great many exist. This lack of genetic diversity in the potatoes grown in Europe made the staple very vulnerable to diseases. A glaring example was the late blight disease that destroyed potato crops in Ireland and led to the Great Famine of 1840.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has made preserving the diversity of potato crops a priority to ensure this staple continues to be a pillar of sustainable agriculture and food security. Supporting this initiative is FAO’s Globally Important Agricultural Heritage System (GIAHS) programme. GIAHS are selected as places to safeguard invaluable traditions of farmers and sustainable agrifood systems that protect local, biodiverse varieties of vital crops like potatoes.

Here are four innovative GIAHS starring potatoes:

Chiloé, Chile: the birthplace of commercial potatoes

Essential for the preservation of potatoes’ biodiversity is the Archipelago of Chiloé, a GIAHS in Chile. In fact, recent DNA evidence indicates that varieties grown around the world today are closely related to Chilean potato crops.

Before agricultural modernization, the Indigenous Peoples’ communities of Chiloé cultivated from 800 to 1 000 native varieties of potatoes. However, with the appearance of diseases and the spread of commercial seeds, the number has fallen to 91 varieties. Rural women are crucial in preserving this genetic diversity, implementing conservation activities in their farms.

Today, the potato is the main crop cultivated in the remote islands of Chiloé, and it has fundamental importance for the livelihoods of local communities. But its value spans way beyond Chiloé, as the varieties grown on the archipelago contribute significantly to global food security.