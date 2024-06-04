ESource Releases Learning and Development Implementation Methodology
Most companies pay up to $500,000 for an L&D strategic plan, only to find out that they don’t have the resources or experience to implement that plan.”SPARTA, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ESource Corporation, a leader in corporate learning and development solutions, is proud to announce the release of its innovative Learning and Development Implementation Methodology, known as the FARE process. This methodology provides organizations with a structured and effective approach to enhancing their learning and development (L&D) initiatives, ensuring alignment with strategic business outcomes.
— Mike Giambra, CEO, ESource
“Most companies pay up to $500,000 for an L&D strategic plan, only to find out that they don’t have the resources or experience to implement that plan,” said Mike Giambra, CEO of ESource Corporation. “What we’ve done is to collaborate with experienced learning leaders to construct a detailed methodology framework that facilitates that implementation,” he went on to say.
The FARE process, which stands for Familiarize, Assess, Recommend, and Execute, is a comprehensive framework that guides organizations through the critical stages of implementing successful L&D programs. By following this methodology, ESource aims to help organizations achieve their learning goals, improve employee performance, and drive overall business success.
FAMILIARIZE
The first phase of the FARE process, Familiarize, focuses on understanding the unique culture, needs, and opportunities within an organization. During this phase, ESource's team of experts works closely with clients to gain a deep understanding of their business environment, goals, and challenges. This involves:
• Conducting Initial Consultations: Engaging with key stakeholders to gather insights and establish a clear understanding of the organization's current state and desired outcomes.
• Assessing Organizational Culture: Evaluating the company's culture to ensure that the L&D initiatives are tailored to fit seamlessly within the existing framework.
• Identifying Learning Needs: Determining the specific learning and development needs of the organization, including skill gaps, training requirements, and performance improvement areas.
ASSESS
The second phase, Assess, involves a thorough assessment of the organization's existing L&D programs, resources, and processes. This phase is critical for identifying strengths, weaknesses, and areas for improvement. Key activities during the Assess phase include:
• Reviewing Current Programs: Assessing the effectiveness of existing training programs and materials to identify gaps and opportunities for enhancement.
• Evaluating Resources: Assessing the availability and utilization of learning resources, including technology, content, and personnel.
• Benchmarking Against Best Practices: Comparing the organization's L&D practices with industry standards and best practices to identify areas for improvement.
RECOMMEND
Based on the findings from the Familiarize and Assess phases, the Recommend phase involves identifying tailored solutions to address client needs and gaps. ESource's team of experts provides actionable recommendations that are aligned with the organization's strategic objectives. This phase includes:
• Learning Roadmap: A structured plan outlining the steps needed to acquire identified knowledge, skills, and competencies identified in the Assess phase, and the associated timeline. It serves as the organization’s strategic learning guide.
• Providing Strategic Guidance: Offering expert advice on the best approaches to implement the recommended solutions, including technology adoption, content development, and resource allocation.
• Creating Implementation Plans: Developing detailed plans that outline the steps required to execute the recommended solutions, including timelines, milestones, and key performance indicators (KPIs).
EXECUTE
The final phase, Execute, focuses on the implementation of the recommended solutions. ESource works closely with clients to ensure a smooth and successful execution of the L&D initiatives. Key activities during the Execute phase include:
• Developing Customized Solutions: ESource creates custom L&D strategies and programs designed to meet an organization's specific needs. These solutions are tailored to address the unique challenges and opportunities identified during the Familiarize and Assess phases.
• Implementing Training Programs: Rolling out the customized training programs and ensuring that they are delivered effectively to the target audience, including enabling the technologies and capabilities to deliver the programs, such as configuring the LXP, setting up academies or learning communities, skills taxonomies, content curation, and learning paths.
• Monitoring Progress: Continuously tracking the progress of the implementation to ensure that it stays on track and meets the defined objectives.
• Evaluating Outcomes: Assessing the impact of the L&D initiatives on employee performance and organizational success and making necessary adjustments to optimize results.
About Fractional Learning Leaders
Fractional Learning Leaders are experienced learning executives who work with organizations on a part-time or project basis to solve learning and development challenges. Following ESource’s proprietary FARE process — Familiarize, Assess, Recommend, Execute — they ensure that the solutions provided are custom-tailored to the company’s culture, opportunities, and strategic objectives, and through ESource, assemble the right fractional team to execute the work. The team is experienced in many industry verticals, including technology, finance, healthcare, and manufacturing. The Fractional Learning Leaders have backgrounds as CLOs, VPs, and Directors of Learning and Development.
About ESource Corporation
ESource Corporation is a premier provider of training and development, staffing, and consulting services with over 30 years of business experience focused on the learning and development function. With a company value system focused on creating innovative solutions like the Fractional Learning Leader, ESource is dedicated to helping organizations achieve their learning and development goals. ESource supports a variety of industries, including technology, finance, healthcare, and manufacturing, ensuring that each client receives the best possible expertise and outcomes. For more information visit https://www.ESourceCorp.com/.
