NEIGHBORHOOD BREWERY BRINGS TOGETHER COMMUNITY FOR THEIR 7th ANNIVERSARY
MONTEBELLO, CA, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What: Angry Horse Brewing 7th Anniversary Celebration
When: Saturday, June 1, 2024 from 12pm - midnight
Where: Angry Horse Brewing Taproom
603 W. Whittier Blvd., Montebello, CA 90640
Event Overview:
Montebello’s beloved craft brewery, Angry Horse Brewing, celebrates its 7th anniversary with a full day of festivities. This event will feature a lively craft and artisan market, food from Hot Chickz LA and Fond Tradition BBQ, and live music including performances by Doing Time, a Sublime Tribute band, and DJ Collective. The celebration includes the debut of a special anniversary beer, the Midnight Mischief Stout.
Highlights:
-Exclusive Beer Release: Midnight Mischief Stout, a special anniversary beer crafted exclusively for this event. This bold and playful stout promises to be the perfect toast to an extraordinary journey.
-Live Music: Featuring local musicians with headliner Doing Time, a Sublime Tribute band.
-Local Vendors and Artisans: Showcasing a vibrant craft and artisan market featuring local artisans such as La Pasita Soap, Para Siempre Jewelry, and The Ninety Nine.
-Food Vendors: Hot Chickz LA and Fond Tradition BBQ
-Community Focus: A portion of ticket sales will be donated to the American Cancer Society.
-Elected Officials and Dignitaries: Local elected officials confirmed their attendance at the event: Mayor Scarlet Peralta, Mayor Pro-Tem Sal Melendez, Adriana Dugan Executive Director of the Montebello Chamber, staff - CA Assemblymember Santiago's office and staff - CA Senator Bob Archuleta office
Quotes:
“Seven years ago, we had the privilege of being able to open in Montebello, to serve the community and to give back. It's amazing to see how much the Boulevard has changed since then and we are happy that we were able to help bring so much life back to Downtown Montebello,” said Nathan McCusker, president and co-founder of Angry Horse Brewing.
“Seven months ago, I joined the team at Angry Horse. It’s been amazing to be part of the team. Excited to share what we have been working so hard for and to bring the community together for such a great event and celebrate with everyone,” shares Daniella Lopez, renowned brewer at Angry Horse Brewing.
Why: Celebrate Angry Horse Brewing’s 7 years of success, community support, and ongoing commitment to quality craft brewing and social responsibility.
Tickets: Available at Angry Horse Brewing Event
About Angry Horse Brewing:
Established in 2017, Angry Horse Brewing is an award-winning craft brewery based in Montebello, CA. Known for their diverse and high-quality beer selection, they focus on building genuine connections and giving back to the community. Visit their taproom at 603 W. Whittier Blvd., Montebello, CA, or learn more at Angry Horse Brewing.
###
For additional information or to schedule an interview, please contact Nathan McCusker at (323) 828-2672 or nmccusker@angryhorsebrewing.com
Nathan McCusker
Angry Horse Brewing
+1 323-828-2672
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram