Fountain Asset Corp. Announces Its Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2024

TORONTO, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fountain Asset Corp. (TSXV:FA) (“Fountain” or the “Company”) would like to announce its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 (“Q1/24”).



Highlights from Q1 2024:

NAV of $6.22 million ($0.10/share) at March 31, 2024 compared to $6.66 million ($0.11/share) at December 31, 2023, representing a 9.1% decrease on a quarter over quarter per share basis;

Net comprehensive losses of $0.44 million compared to net comprehensive losses of $0.18 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 (“ Q1/23 ”);

”); Total losses from investment activity was $0.28 million compared to gains of $0.04 million for Q1/23;

Net realized losses on the sale of portfolio investments of $0.32 million compared to net realized gains of $0.09 million for Q1/23;

Net unrealized gains on portfolio investments of $0.04 million compared to net unrealized losses of $0.06 million for Q1/23;

Total expenses of $0.17 million compared to $0.22 million for Q1/23; and

Operating expenses of $0.17 million compared to $0.18 million for Q1/23.



During Q1/24, the Company realized $0.32 million in losses on the sale of non-core portfolio investments. The company saw a decline in its portfolio of publicly traded companies, which included a decline from SRG Mining Inc. The decreases were offset by increases in Hammond Power Solutions.

The Company continued to maintain low operating expenses in Q1/24, which helped reduce the net comprehensive loss of the Company. As at March 31, 2024, the Company’s net assets were valued at $6.22 million or $0.10 per share compared to $6.66 million or $0.11 per share at December 31, 2023.

“During Q1/24, Fountain continued to focus on its growth-oriented goals by realigning its investment portfolio for new opportunities and exiting non-core investments that have not benefitted the Company. While this resulted in additional realized losses during Q1/24, Fountain believes the disposition of these investments was necessary for the Company to re-position itself and capitalize on new opportunities,” said Andrew Parks, CEO of Fountain.

A full set of the Q1 2024 unaudited financial statements and the management discussion & analysis are available on SEDAR+.

About Fountain Asset Corp.

Fountain Asset Corp. is a merchant bank which provides equity financing, bridge loan services (asset back/collateralized financing) and strategic financial consulting services to companies across many industries such as marijuana, oil & gas, mining, real estate, manufacturing, retail, financial services, and biotechnology.

