Understanding Rights in Slip and Fall Injuries: Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers, New Brunswick Personal Injury Attorney

Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers remain committed to helping injury victims recover losses while understanding their rights.

New Brunswick, NJ, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over 1 million people go into the emergency room annually for injuries sustained from slip and fall accidents. Of this number, about 5% suffer fractures, which are among the most serious consequences of slip and falls. Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers understands the significant health, safety, and financial impact of these accidents and is helping community members and clients understand their rights in slip and fall accidents.

Named one of the trusted law firms in New Brunswick and across Middlesex County, Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers note that slip and falls remain among the leading causes of workers’ compensation claims and occupational injury for people aged 55 and above. The lawyers also disclosed that hip fractures, which are a prevalent and severe consequence of slip and fall accidents, pose the most significant health risks and account for the highest number of fatalities among fall victims.

Given the rising cost of healthcare and inflation, more victims are faced with dire situations to improve their health without access to the right care and fair settlement for their losses. Recognizing this, the team at Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers offer complimentary legal consultations and education to clients on how they can protect their rights and interests in such cases.

The law firm’s spokesperson and lead attorney, Edward P. Capozzi, revealed that slip and fall accidents can have a potentially damaging impact on the quality of a victim’s life, family, and finances. The injury lawyer noted that insurance companies frequently do not support victims, potentially placing more slip and fall victims at a disadvantage when attempting to recover any or part of their losses.

Edward P. Capozzi maintained that by providing a free legal consultation to such victims, they’re effectively lowering the barrier to accessing quality legal advice and guidance on handling slip and fall cases. From his assessment of the current landscape, the personal injury lawyer maintained that more injury victims stand a better chance of protecting their rights and interests when armed with the right information on how to approach their slip and fall injury cases.

Victims of slip and fall accidents, regardless of where they occurred, such as workplaces or commercial establishments, may be able to access settlement for their medical costs, pain and suffering, lost wages or loss of earning capacity, as well as other damages. To pursue these claims successfully, it's crucial for victims to seek legal advice and take the necessary steps to file a claim.

Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers guide clients from the start of their case to the end, providing excellent support, education, recommendations, and resources to investigate, negotiate, and recover losses. Their legal framework also relieves injury victims from the financial weight of upfront legal costs, meaning injury victims can focus more on recuperation while the attorneys work on a contingency fee basis.

About Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers

Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers offers aggressive representation to injury victims seeking to recover damages from negligent parties or their insurance providers. They provide a healthy and supportive legal framework to injury victims across Middlesex County.

*Attorney advertising. Results may vary depending on the particular case or legal circumstance.

Media Contact:



Company Name: Brach Eichler Injury Lawyers

Contact Person: Edward P. Capozzi

Phone: (732) 352-9005

Address: 317 George Street, #320

City: New Brunswick

State: NJ

Postal Code: 08901

Country: US

Website: https://www.njlawresults.com/middlesex-county/

