Attention Malibu Boats Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU) investors that the law firm has initiated an investigation on behalf of investors that lost money on their Malibu stock. Malibu investors are encouraged to contact the firm to discuss their legal rights.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Shares of Malibu Boats fell by 8% on April 12 after the company revealed that a major dealer had sued them, claiming that Malibu Boats delivered $100 million worth of inventory to falsely boost its stock price and market share.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising