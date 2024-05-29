Dermatology Specialists of Florida to Open New Office in Niceville Florida

Panama City, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Panama City, Florida -

Dermatology Specialists of Florida is excited to announce the opening of a new clinic in Niceville, Florida, bringing comprehensive dermatology services to the Okaloosa County community. This new location, situated at 550 Highway 85, Suite A, Niceville, FL 32578 marks the 14th clinic along the Florida Panhandle, with doors opening on June 3, 2024. The clinic will operate five days a week.

Dr. Michael Stickler, a double board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon, will be among the leading medical professionals at the Niceville clinic. Dr. Stickler, who is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, and the American Society for Mohs Surgery, brings extensive expertise to the community. He is joined by Allison Herman, PA-C, a certified physician assistant with deep roots in the area.

Allison Herman, who was born and raised on the Emerald Coast, recently joined Dermatology Specialists of Florida. She holds a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies and a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary medical sciences from Florida State University, both with magna cum laude honors. Additionally, she earned a master’s degree in Medical Sciences from the University of South Florida. As a Niceville High School alumna, Allison is thrilled to return to her hometown to provide high-quality dermatologic care.

The Niceville location is now accepting new patients and accepts most major insurance plans. Services offered in Niceville will include: Comprehensive skin exams; Skin cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment; Mohs micrographic surgery; Diagnosis and treatment of chronic skin conditions.

At Dermatology Specialists of Florida, the team of medical professionals is there to provide their patients with an exceptional level of care. They offer today’s most proven treatments coupled with advanced technology to care for you and your skin. The team of nearly 40 providers and over 250 employees provide patient-focused medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology care. A team with one shared goal that guides us every day – being our best for the patients and helping them maintain healthy, beautiful skin at every stage of their lives.

For the Niceville Dermatologist and Cosmetic Dermatology team, providing outstanding patient care means more to them than just practicing good medicine.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call (850) 517-9041 or visit mydermspecialists.com/locations/Florida/Niceville/. Those interested can also learn more about the services offered by visiting the Dermatology Specialists Facebook page.

Everyone is at risk for skin cancer. In fact, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer at some point in their life. The most common types are basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma and melanoma. The good news is that skin cancer is highly curable when diagnosed and treated early and that you can limit your risks of developing it by practicing sun safety. Skin cancer treatment is just one of the many services offered at Dermatology Specialists in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, and Mississippi.

Our skin isn’t just the largest organ of our body, it’s a complex one. That’s why the professionals at Dermatology Specialists are here to diagnose and treat the broad range of skin, hair and nail conditions as well as address any cosmetic concerns the patients may have. Dermatology Specialists experienced staff of physicians, Mohs surgeons, physician assistants and nurses are using the latest research, proven treatments and advanced technology to deliver an exceptional level of medical care.

