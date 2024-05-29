Submit Release
Attorney General Josh Stein Announces 30 Year Sentence for Child Rapist in Pender County

Monday, May 28, 2024

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today announced that his Special Prosecutions Section has obtained a 30-year prison sentence for Nicholas Moore. Moore has plead guilty to three counts of rape of a child by an adult, three counts of 1st degree statutory rape of a minor, four counts of indecent liberties, 10 counts of 1st degree sexual exploitation of a minor, five counts of 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and six counts of secret peeping. Moore will serve between 360-552 months, which is roughly 30 years minimum.

“This case is every parent’s nightmare,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I applaud the Pender County Sheriff’s Office for its work to investigate these horrific crimes and the Carousel Center for its advocacy for these children, and I thank the attorneys in my Special Prosecutions Section for their hard work to obtain this resolution. Most importantly, I want to commend the victims who came forward to ensure that this abuser is held accountable and not able to hurt anyone else. I pray that today’s news will bring the victims a sense of justice and closure so that they can move forward.”

The North Carolina Department of Justice Special Prosecutions Section prosecutes cases at the request of local district attorneys when there are issues of conflict, complexity, or caseload. In this case, District Attorney Ben David referred the prosecution to the Special Prosecutions Section due to a conflict.

