Cast of Focus Features THE BIKERIDERS Visit Service Members, Participate in Exclusive USO Q&A and Host Special Preview Screening at Fort Irwin

Arlington, VA, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Tuesday, May 28, in anticipation of the release of Focus Features film THE BIKERIDERS, stars Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Norman Reedus and Writer/Director Jeff Nichols joined the USO for a visit to Fort Irwin, located in San Bernardino County, California, to honor and celebrate service members.

THE BIKERIDERS, which hits theaters nationwide on June 21, captures a rebellious time in America when the culture and people were changing. After a chance encounter at a local bar, strong-willed Kathy (Jodie Comer) is inextricably drawn to Benny (Austin Butler), the newest member of Midwestern motorcycle club, the Vandals led by the enigmatic Johnny (Tom Hardy). Much like the country around it, the club begins to evolve, transforming from a gathering place for local outsiders into a dangerous underworld of violence, forcing Benny to choose between Kathy and his loyalty to the club.

The cast arrived at Fort Irwin via Black Hawk helicopters and got an up-close look at the installation’s mission and how troops train to win the next fight at the U.S. Army’s premier training center. Additionally, THE BIKERIDERS cast observed the K-9 unit and participated in an exclusive USO Military Virtual Programming session (MVP) with service members around the world including those in the Middle East, Germany, and aboard the USS Harry S. Truman.

Fort Irwin was established by President Franklin Roosevelt. In 1981, the National Training Center was created to train Armored Brigade Combat Teams to “Win the First Fight.”

Link to full recorded MVP session: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s18qXpVPI3Y



Link to photos: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/3rg7fc5njzr4n4sqkrhz5/AE3GN2TlYK6qbJc89aFHzgc?rlkey=so5sv5c56yhmg7pyeu29i49qs&e=1&st=f5p7ajyd&dl=0

“It was a privilege to have Focus Features and the cast of THE BIKERIDERS join the USO for a visit to Fort Irwin to learn more about how our service members train for missions,” said Jennifer Wahlquist, Vice President, USO Global Entertainment. “We are grateful they took the time to travel to this remote base, gave us a sneak peek of the movie, and shared their appreciation for the people who serve in our nation’s military.”



USO Global Entertainment delivers first-class entertainment programming to U.S. military service members and their families. Partnering with entertainment and sports industries, the USO brings celebrities and athletes to military locations worldwide. Through one of a kind, in-person tours and its Military Virtual Programming (MVP) series, the USO creates meaningful interactions that uplift & strengthen service members and their families and remind them how much their sacrifice is valued.



Since its formation, the MVP series has featured more than 321 celebrity guests, visiting with service members and families from every U.S. state & territory, 43 countries and 30 ships at sea. In 2023, the USO delivered 22 tours and 24 MVP sessions to over 36,300 service members, across 26 countries, 6 ships at sea and 325 military sites to service members around the world including programming to Bulgaria, Niger and Syria.

USO Global Entertainment offers worldwide limited on-demand content through its mobile app and streams content on its social media platforms, offering a wide range of unparalleled entertainment programming. To date, content streamed across USO platforms has garnered over 1 million views and featured artists and athletes such as Snoop Dogg, Chris Pratt, Bill Hader, Michael Phelps, Vanessa Lachey, and Wilmer Valderrama.

