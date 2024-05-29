Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,769 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,930 in the last 365 days.

Whitestone REIT to Present at Nareit’s REITweek 2024 Investor Conference

HOUSTON, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) (“Whitestone” or the “Company”) today announced that CEO Dave Holeman will participate in a “Fireside Chat” at Nareit’s 2024 REITweek Investor Conference. Mr. Holeman will be hosted by Citizens JMP Analyst Mitch Germain.

When: Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 2:00 Eastern
Link to Audio: https://ir.whitestonereit.com/corporate-profile/default.aspx  

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio.

Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities. The Company believes its strong community connections and deep tenant relationships are key to the success of its current centers and its acquisition strategy. For additional information, please visit www.whitestonereit.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

David Mordy
Director of Investor Relations
Whitestone REIT
(713) 435-2219
ir@whitestonereit.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Whitestone REIT to Present at Nareit’s REITweek 2024 Investor Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more