Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) Investors Notice: Class action lawsuit filed on behalf of investors; the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses.



LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) (“Biogen” or the “Company”) investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Biogen securities between February 3, 2022 and February 13, 2024.

Biogen investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.



Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-682-9993 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The action alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Biogen made materially false and misleading statements to investors related to: (1) the effectiveness of the company’s compliance controls and procedures as it was engaged in unlawful conduct in several foreign countries; (2) the purported success of the launch of an Alzheimer’s disease treatment named Leqembi; and (3) the impact that Biogen’s acquisition of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. would have on Biogen’s business.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising