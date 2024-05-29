Sienna Senior Living Inc. Announces Results From Annual and Special Meeting

MARKHAM, Ontario, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) is pleased to announce that it has received shareholder approval in respect of all resolutions to be voted upon at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on May 29, 2024 (the “Meeting”). In particular, all nominees listed in the Company’s information circular dated April 8, 2024 were elected as directors of the Company. The proxy voting results for each nominee are as follows:







Nominee

Votes For Votes Withheld No. % No. % Barbara Bellissimo 21,539,799 98.90 239,669 1.10 Paul Boniferro 19,607,205 90.03 2,172,263 9.97 Dr. Gina Parvaneh Cody 21,494,190 98.69 285,278 1.31 Nitin Jain 21,573,533 99.05 205,935 0.95 Shelly Jamieson 21,095,332 97.78 478,699 2.22 Brian Johnston 21,441,785 98.45 337,683 1.55 Stephen Sender 20,060,064 92.11 1,719,404 7.89



Proxy voting results for all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca.

