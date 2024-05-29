Global Entry Mobile App Now Available in More Airports

WASHINGTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced today that the Global Entry mobile application can now be used at eight additional airports, enabling more trusted travelers to complete their arrival processing on the plane instead of waiting in line to use a portal.

“CBP has prioritized Global Entry arrival to enhance the speed, accuracy, and security of the arrival process for trusted travelers,” said CBP’s Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Commissioner Troy A. Miller. “CBP officers are often the first to welcome trusted travelers when they arrive home, and we want to continue to find ways to improve that experience through new technologies and innovations while maintaining the highest levels of security.”

Travelers may now use the app at Austin–Bergstrom International Airport, Nashville International Airport, Houston International, Kansas City International Airport, Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, San Antonio International Airport, St. Louis Lambert International Airport, and Toledo Express Airport. The app will be available to Trusted Traveler Programs members flying into all 77 U.S. international airports by the end of fiscal year 2024. A list of U.S. airports that currently accept the GE mobile app can be found here.

The Global Entry app is available to be downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, and can currently be used at 53 international ports of entry in the United States and all Preclearance locations. Upon landing at any of these airports, Global Entry members can complete their entry processing before leaving the plane, and then bypass the Global Entry portals to speak with a CBP officer.

Global Entry is one of the Department of Homeland Security’s Trusted Traveler Programs, and is used at land, air, and seaports of entry into the United States at all major airports and all Preclearance airports. All applicants undergo rigorous and recurring background checks and an in-person interview before initial enrollment. To maintain Global Entry members as low-risk travelers, any violation of the program’s terms and conditions will result in appropriate enforcement action and termination of the traveler’s membership privileges. More information on Global Entry and CBP’s Trusted Traveler Programs is available here.