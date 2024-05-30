Invest in Health: New Primer from CapShift Unlocks Pathways to Health Equity and Innovation
EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2022, charitable giving to health-related causes reached over $51 billion and a recent survey found that more than one third of donors gave to a health-related cause in the past year. People are motivated to support the health of their friends, loved ones, and communities. When it comes to health an ounce of strategic investment, may be worth a pound of well-meaning gifts.
With the support of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF), CapShift has released a new guide, “A Healthy Future: Putting Dollars to Work for Health Outcomes and Equity,” designed to help individuals and families transform motivation into action.
Utilizing case studies from RWJF and American Cancer Society, this primer provides a framework for understanding the health-aligned investment options. It can be used by those with narrow interests, like a specific condition, or for those with a broad interest in advancing global health.
Some key take-aways form the report include:
- Investible opportunities in health can be categorized into three areas: investment in innovation, direct provision of care, and prevention of negative health outcomes
- The health sector is more expansive than it may seem at first glance. Preventing illness and disease happens outside of the doctor’s office and hospital – food, housing, environment, and more play their parts.
- Without an explicit consideration of outcomes or beneficiaries rooted in their strategy, health-aligned investments may pursue profit over patients.
- Opportunities that advance health justice employ a systematic approach to eliminate root causes of health disparities and create better systems that eradicate inequalities going forward.
The report provides a playbook for individuals and families interested in using their funds to help prevent illnesses, broaden access to care, and support medical innovation. Download the primer to learn more.
This report was developed with support from RWJF. The views expressed here do not necessarily reflect the views of RWJF.
About CapShift:
Designed to scale, CapShift is the backbone of impact investing solutions across many of the world’s largest financial, charitable, and corporate institutions. Our comprehensive platform supports our partners at every step — from client interest to allocation. Rely on our expertise and technology to find opportunities, engage clients, and invest easily. Visit capshift.com to learn more about us and the capital that we have mobilized for purpose to date.
Haley Aubuchon-Jones
