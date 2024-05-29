NN, Inc. Recognized as Top Quality Supplier

DENSO and Nidec both recognize NN China plant for Excellent Quality

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, today announced its Wuxi, China plant has earned 2023 “Excellent Quality” awards from two key global customers:



$47 billion DENSO Corporation, the second largest auto parts supplier in the world

$16 billion Nidec Corporation, the largest electric motor company in the world

NN earned these recognitions by delivering world-class, six sigma quality to the production lines of these customers. NN’s customers’ products and systems are used in the China auto production industry for fuel systems, power steering, powertrains, and transmissions.

“The China market is growing and robust with innovation and competition. No matter where vehicle platform evolution stands, demand is taking off for products that enable customers to achieve more performance for less total cost. We are clearly focused on differentiation through unique products delivered on-time with outstanding quality. Being recognized by world-class global organizations like Nidec and DENSO is a testament to delivering that value,” said Harold Bevis, President and CEO of NN, Inc. “Growing and building a much larger position in China is a key part of our company’s transformation strategy and being known as a great supplier helps us achieve these goals.”

Bevis continued, “In a relatively short amount of time, we have secured over $30 million of growth in China as part of our recent $80 million global new business win portfolio. Much of our growth comes from existing global customers like DENSO and Nidec. We have a global new business pipeline of over $550 million and intend to keep securing new business wins at a $55 to $70 million per year pace. We have been targeted with our growth program, and it is capital-effective and accretive to our gross margins.”

“Thank you to the NN China team where we have over 1,300 employees and over $175 million of business operating out of our two wholly-owned plants and in our 49%-owned JV with Weifu Corporation,” concluded Harold Bevis.

Nidec 2023 Excellent Quality Award

Nidec is one of the largest electric motor companies in the world, specializing in precision motors. NN received the 2023 “Excellent Quality Award” from the company’s Zhejiang plant, which is their second largest in China. NN was one of two suppliers to earn this award, out of 111 total suppliers.

DENSO 2023 Excellent Quality Award

DENSO is one of the largest automotive suppliers in the world, and manufactures auto parts including engine components, hybrid vehicle components, and climate control systems, supported by a global network of suppliers, including NN. NN won DENSO’s 2023 “Excellent Quality Award” for the third consecutive year.

About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about the company and its products, please visit www.nninc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

