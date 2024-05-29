Versus Systems Announces Cancellation of Special Meeting Scheduled for May 30, 2024

LOS ANGELES, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versus Systems Inc. (“Versus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VS) today announced the cancellation of the special meeting of shareholders that was originally scheduled for May 30, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. Vancouver time.



The board of directors no longer believes reorganizing Versus as a Delaware corporation to be in the best interest of shareholders. As such, the Company has canceled the vote and withdrawn from shareholder consideration the proposals set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus filed with the SEC on April 29, 2024.

