Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 393,732 in the last 365 days.

Mondelēz International to Participate at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference on June 4, 2024

CHICAGO, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced that Dirk Van de Put, Chief Executive Officer and Luca Zaramella, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat session at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, at 05:15 p.m. CEST. A listen-only webcast will be provided at www.mondelezinternational.com/investors and a replay of the event will also be available on the company's website.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2023 net revenues of approximately $36 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ

Contact: Tracey Noe (Media) Shep Dunlap (Investors)  
  +1 847 943 5678 +1 847 943 5454  
  news@mdlz.com ir@mdlz.com
  

Primary Logo

You just read:

Mondelēz International to Participate at the Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference on June 4, 2024

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more