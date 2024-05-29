Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (Nasdaq: CRDO) (“Credo”), an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved energy efficiency, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2024, ended April 27, 2024.



Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $60.8 million grew by 89.4% year over year

GAAP gross margin of 65.8% and non-GAAP gross margin of 66.1%

GAAP operating expenses of $47.8 million and non-GAAP operating expenses of $32.7 million

GAAP net loss of $10.5 million and non-GAAP net income of $11.8 million

GAAP diluted net loss per share of $0.06 and non-GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.07

Ending cash and short-term investment balance of $410.0 million

Management Commentary

Bill Brennan, Credo’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “In fiscal 2024, Credo achieved record revenue of $193.0M, with strong contributions from each of our product and license categories. The Company’s success in fiscal 2024 was primarily driven by our customers’ AI deployments. Looking forward, we anticipate accelerating demand for AI infrastructure. We believe customers will continue to choose Credo for their most complex connectivity needs, due to our customer centric focus on innovative, high-performance and energy-efficient solutions.”

First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Outlook

Revenue is expected to be between $58.0 million and $61.0 million

GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 62.3% and 64.3%, and non-GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 63.0% and 65.0%

GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $49.4 million and $51.4 million, and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be between $35.0 million and $37.0 million



Webcast and Conference Call Information

Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains references to the non-GAAP financial measures of non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin, non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share. Reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures is included below. This non-GAAP information should not be construed as an alternative to the reported results determined in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the effect of share-based compensation expenses, asset impairment and related charges (if applicable), and the related tax effect adjustment to the provision for income taxes.

Credo uses a full-year non-GAAP tax rate to compute the non-GAAP tax provision. This full-year non-GAAP tax rate is based on Credo’s annual GAAP income, adjusted to exclude non-GAAP items, as well as the effects of significant non-recurring and period-specific tax items which vary in size and frequency. Credo’s non-GAAP tax rate is determined on an annual basis and may be adjusted during the year to take into account events that may materially affect the non-GAAP tax rate, such as tax law changes, significant changes in Credo’s geographic mix of revenue and expenses or changes to Credo’s corporate structure.

GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share is calculated using basic weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net loss, and calculated using diluted weighted average shares outstanding when there is a GAAP net income. Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share is calculated using basic weighted average shares outstanding when there is a non-GAAP net loss, and calculated using non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding when there is a non-GAAP net income. Non-GAAP adjustment for the number of shares used in the diluted per share calculations excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses expected to be incurred in future periods and not yet recognized in the financial statements, which would otherwise be assumed to be used to repurchase shares under the GAAP treasury stock method.

Credo believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to Credo’s financial condition and results of operations. While Credo uses non-GAAP financial measures as a tool to enhance its understanding of certain aspects of its financial performance, Credo does not consider these measures to be a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Consistent with this approach, Credo believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of its financial statements provides such readers with useful supplemental data that, while not a substitute for GAAP financial measures, allows for greater transparency in the review of its financial and operational performance.

Externally, management believes that investors may find Credo’s non-GAAP financial measures useful in their assessment of Credo's operating performance and the valuation of Credo. Internally, Credo's non-GAAP financial measures are used in the following areas:

Management’s evaluation of Credo’s operating performance;

Management’s establishment of internal operating budgets; and

Management’s performance comparisons with internal forecasts and targeted business models.



Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of Credo’s business as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, you should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Credo’s results as reported under GAAP. The exclusion of the above items from our GAAP financial metrics does not necessarily mean that these costs are unusual or infrequent.

Forward-Looking Statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, any statements regarding: launches of new or expansion of existing products or services; technology developments and innovation; our plans, strategies or objectives with respect to future operations; financial outlook; future financial results; expectations regarding the markets and industries in which Credo conducts business; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “can,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “outlook,” “forecast,” “targets” and similar expressions, or their negatives, may identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in this press release. Readers are encouraged to review risk factors and all other disclosures appearing in Credo’s Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 23, 2023, as well as Credo’s other filings with the SEC, for further information on risks and uncertainties that could affect Credo’s business, financial condition and results of operation. Copies of these filings are available from the SEC, Credo’s website or Credo’s investor relations department. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Credo assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date herein.

About Credo

Our mission is to deliver high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. Credo is an innovator in providing secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. Our innovations ease system bandwidth bottlenecks while simultaneously improving on power, security and reliability. Our connectivity solutions are optimized for optical and electrical Ethernet applications, including the 100G (or Gigabits per second), 200G, 400G, 800G and emerging 1.6T (or Terabits per second) port markets. Our products are based on our proprietary Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP) technologies. Our product families include integrated circuits (ICs), Active Electrical Cables (AECs) and SerDes Chiplets. Our intellectual property (IP) solutions consist primarily of SerDes IP licensing.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended April 27,

2024 January 27,

2024 April 29,

2023 April 27,

2024 April 29,

2023 Revenue: Product sales $ 40,798 $ 39,975 $ 23,830 $ 145,048 $ 141,475 Product engineering services 3,341 11,830 2,571 19,898 10,780 IP license 16,643 1,253 5,687 28,024 31,939 Total revenue 60,782 53,058 32,088 192,970 184,194 Cost of revenue: Cost of product sales revenue 20,372 18,912 13,127 70,498 75,143 Cost of product engineering services revenue 290 1,471 226 2,225 972 Cost of IP license revenue 154 117 150 816 1,885 Total cost of revenue 20,816 20,500 13,503 73,539 78,000 Gross profit 39,966 32,558 18,585 119,431 106,194 Operating expenses: Research and development 26,921 24,236 21,403 95,531 76,774 Selling, general and administrative 20,161 14,233 13,574 60,193 48,248 Impairment charges 765 — — 765 2,407 Total operating expenses 47,847 38,469 34,977 156,489 127,429 Operating loss (7,881 ) (5,911 ) (16,392 ) (37,058 ) (21,235 ) Other income, net 5,163 4,291 1,703 14,313 3,321 Loss before income taxes (2,718 ) (1,620 ) (14,689 ) (22,745 ) (17,914 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 7,759 (2,048 ) 1,248 5,624 (1,367 ) Net income (loss) $ (10,477 ) $ 428 $ (15,937 ) $ (28,369 ) $ (16,547 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.06 ) $ — $ (0.11 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.11 ) Diluted $ (0.06 ) $ — $ (0.11 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.11 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share: Basic 163,677 157,155 148,212 155,091 146,556 Diluted 163,677 167,160 148,212 155,091 146,556





Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) April 27, 2024 April 29, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,942 $ 108,583 Short-term investments 343,061 109,228 Accounts receivable 59,662 49,541 Inventories 25,907 46,023 Contract assets 21,562 9,445 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,131 5,412 Total current assets 530,265 328,232 Property and equipment, net 43,665 40,222 Right-of-use assets 13,077 14,860 Other non-current assets 14,925 13,975 Total assets $ 601,932 $ 397,289 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 13,417 $ 6,067 Accrued compensation and benefits 9,000 6,471 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 18,301 14,454 Deferred revenue 3,902 4,040 Total current liabilities 44,620 31,032 Non-current operating lease liabilities 11,133 12,869 Other non-current liabilities 5,981 5,753 Total liabilities 61,734 49,654 Shareholders' equity: Ordinary shares 8 7 Additional paid-in capital 676,054 454,795 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (519 ) (191 ) Accumulated deficit (135,345 ) (106,976 ) Total shareholders' equity 540,198 347,635 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 601,932 $ 397,289





Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited) (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended April 27,

2024 January 27,

2024 April 29,

2023 April 27,

2024 April 29,

2023 GAAP gross profit $ 39,966 $ 32,558 $ 18,585 $ 119,431 $ 106,194 Reconciling item: Share-based compensation 234 458 83 1,131 634 Total reconciling item 234 458 83 1,131 634 Non-GAAP gross profit (A) $ 40,200 $ 33,016 $ 18,668 $ 120,562 $ 106,828 GAAP gross margin 65.8 % 61.4 % 57.9 % 61.9 % 57.7 % Non-GAAP gross margin 66.1 % 62.2 % 58.2 % 62.5 % 58.0 % Total GAAP operating expenses $ 47,847 $ 38,469 $ 34,977 $ 156,489 $ 127,429 Reconciling items: Share-based compensation (14,344 ) (7,874 ) (7,827 ) (37,891 ) (22,882 ) Impairment and related charges (765 ) — — (765 ) (4,151 ) Total reconciling items (15,109 ) (7,874 ) (7,827 ) (38,656 ) (27,033 ) Total Non-GAAP operating expenses (B) $ 32,738 $ 30,595 $ 27,150 $ 117,833 $ 100,396 GAAP operating loss $ (7,881 ) $ (5,911 ) $ (16,392 ) $ (37,058 ) $ (21,235 ) Non-GAAP operating income (loss) (A-B) $ 7,462 $ 2,421 $ (8,482 ) $ 2,729 $ 6,432 GAAP operating loss margin (13.0)% (11.1)% (51.1)% (19.2)% (11.5)% Non-GAAP operating income (loss) margin 12.3 % 4.6 % (26.4)% 1.4 % 3.5 % GAAP net income (loss) $ (10,477 ) $ 428 $ (15,937 ) $ (28,369 ) $ (16,547 ) Reconciling items: Share-based compensation 14,578 8,332 7,910 39,022 23,516 Impairment and related charges 765 — — 765 4,151 Pre-tax total reconciling items 15,343 8,332 7,910 39,787 27,667 Other income tax effects and adjustments 6,940 (2,438 ) 2,299 3,152 (2,433 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ 11,806 $ 6,322 $ (5,728 ) $ 14,570 $ 8,687 GAAP weighted average shares - basic 163,677 157,155 148,212 155,091 146,556 GAAP weighted average shares - diluted 163,677 167,160 148,212 155,091 146,556 Non-GAAP adjustment 15,463 4,218 — 15,053 14,427 Non-GAAP weighted average shares - diluted 179,140 171,378 148,212 170,143 160,983 GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.06 ) $ — $ (0.11 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.11 ) Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share $ 0.07 $ 0.04 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.09 $ 0.05



