Immuneering to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize universal-RAS/RAF medicines for broad populations of cancer patients, today announced that management will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, which is taking place at the Marriott Marquis in New York City from June 5-6, 2024, to discuss the company’s pipeline, platform, and business strategy. Participating will be Ben Zeskind, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Mallory Morales, CPA, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer.

Format: Company Presentation and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Presentation: June 5 from 4:30 – 4:55 pm ET in Track 2

The presentations will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize universal-RAS/RAF medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy. The Company aims to achieve universal activity through Deep Cyclic Inhibition of the MAPK pathway, impacting cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is an oral, once-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor currently in a Phase 1/2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS mutations. IMM-6-415 is an oral, twice-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor currently in a Phase 1/2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS or RAF mutations. The Company’s development pipeline also includes several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

Media Contact:

Gina Nugent

gina@nugentcommunications.com

Investor Contact:

Laurence Watts

619-916-7620

laurence@newstreetir.com