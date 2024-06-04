Exit Planning Institute Announced 2024 Summit Highlights & 2025 Summit Location
Dan Negroni, Chief People Evangelist at launchbox, was the Main Stage Speaker at the 2024 Exit Planning Summit.
Leading exit planning organization hosts annual conference for professional advisors across the U.S.
Professional advisors come for transformative experiences that deepen their knowledge, people connections to build their exit planning teams, and innovative solutions to grow their practices.”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 750 advisors from the exit planning industry attended the 2024 Exit Planning Summit, hosted by Cleveland-based Exit Planning Institute (EPI). The annual summit offered attendees diverse workshops, networking opportunities, and transformative sessions to enhance their exit planning knowledge and professional network.
"The Exit Planning Summit has become the place for professional advisors to come for transformative experiences that deepen their knowledge, people connections to build their exit planning teams, and innovative solutions to grow their practices and help their owner clients," says Scott Snider, President of EPI.
RECAP VIDEO AND HIGHLIGHTS
Attendees gave first-hand accounts of why they chose to attend and what they gained from the experience. Watch EPI's 2-minute recap video.
Among the key highlights were:
- Workshops and Learning Labs: Attendees learned valuable insights from EPI Chief Executive Officer Chris Snider’s workshop ‘Mastering the Triggering Event’, as well as the speakers who led the Women in Exit Planning Symposium, Learning Labs, Sunrise Table Talks and Power Sessions.
- Keynote and Breakout Sessions: Keynotes by Gerry O’Brion, author of "They Buy Your Because," and Dan Negroni, author of "Chasing Relevance," headlined the event. Subsequent breakout sessions provided a wealth of knowledge on business development, value growth, and exit planning strategies.
- Networking Opportunities: Attendees connected with industry partners and experts during the Welcome Social, Charity Giveback auction, the Excellence in Exit Planning award ceremony, networking in the Exhibit Hall, Author Showcase, golfing, case study group work, and the Summit After Party Social.
SIGN UP FOR THE 2025 SUMMIT
Registration is open for the 2025 Exit Planning Summit, which will be held May 4-6, 2025 at the luxurious Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, FL. This will be another epic event filled with cutting-edge insights, industry-leading speakers, and unparalleled networking opportunities!
