Questex’s Sensors Converge Announces the 2024 Best of Sensors Awards Finalists
Winners to be Announced at Sensors Converge June 25 in Santa Clara, California
NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Sensors Converge and Fierce Electronics today unveils the 2024 Best of Sensors Awards finalists. The awards program honors the best in sensor technologies and the electronics ecosystem, people and companies. The awards program is part of the Sensors Converge event, which takes place June 24-26 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.
Charlene Soucy, Senior Director, Technology – Sensors & Electronics said, “Congratulations to the Class of 2024 finalists. The judges were extremely impressed with the innovative products, technologies, teams, and people submitted. We look forward to bringing our community together June 24-26 to celebrate the best of the best in our industry at Sensors Converge.”
The 2024 Innovative Product of the Year Award finalists:
AI/Machine Learning
- Lam Research Equipment Intelligence® Solutions by Lam Research
- Classifying Pollutants using Industry’s Most Accurate Low-cost PM Sensor by Piera Systems
- Neuton Auto TinyML Platform for Smart Sensors by Neuton.AI Inc
- Spiking Neural Processor by Innatera
- Ambarella’s N1 SoC Series by Ambarella
- VL53L8CH Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor by STMicroelectronics
Automotive/Autonomous
- Sonair - a Breakthrough 3D Ultrasonic Sensor for Autonomous Robotics by Sonair
- Scantinel X-One FMCW LiDAR Module by Scantinel Photonics
- AEye 4Sight Flex by AEye
- TDK Ultrasonic Sensor Module by TDK
- In-Cabin Wireless Intelligent Sensing by Pontosense Inc.
- OX08D10 by Omnivision
Cleantech/Sustainability
- LAYER®Vault by Dracula Technologies
- 235nm and 255nm Deep UVC LEDs and Detectors by Marktech Optoelectronics
- MAX31334 by Analog Devices
- TMCS1123 Hall-effect Current Sensor by Texas Instruments
Connectivity/LoRA Connectivity
- Blecon: Enabling Sensor IoT Connectivity with Bluetooth Low Energy by Blecon
- Hostless Dual Band Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth® Low Energy 5.3 / IEEE802.15.4 Module for Secured IoT Connection Alternative: Hostless Tri-radio Module for Secured IoT Connection by Murata Electronics
- CC3301 by Texas Instruments
Edge Technology
- Visual Servoing Using AI at the Edge with the MAX78000 Microcontroller by Analog Devices
- Infineon hybrid Time of Flight (hToF) for next-generation smart robots by Infineon Technologies
- MAX40109 Edge Sensor by Analog Devices
- HiFi AI-Enabled Depth Sensor by Tangram Vision
- HiveMQ Edge by HiveMQ
- SOC AMR sensor by TSC Taiwan Semiconductor
Embedded Computing
- Snapdragon X Elite Platform by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
- PSOC™ Edge Microcontrollers by Infineon Technologies
- Dojo Five Hardware in the Loop (HIL) Test Kit by Dojo Five
- eXtremeDB/rt by McObject LLC
- TS-4100 by embeddedTS
Industrial & Manufacturing
- Next Generation High Precision 6DoF Inertial Sensor for Industrial Applications by Murata Electronics
- Kurasense - Kurabo Industries Ltd. by Kurabo Industries Ltd.
- deviceWISE® AI Visual Inspection by Telit Cinterion
- Software configurable analog front end with universal inputs by NXP Semiconductor
- HAL 3021 by TDK Corporation
- Digi Connect® Sensor XRT-M with Digi Axess by Digi International
IoT
- NOVELDA X7 Ultra-Low Power Presence Sensor by Novelda AS
- Pontosense Silver Shield by Pontosense Inc.
- Microchip ECC608 TrustMANAGER by Microchip
- Ceva-Waves UWB by Ceva, Inc.
- FG28 by Silicon Labs
MEMS
- World’s First Navigation Grade, Multi-Axis, Chip Scale MEMs 3 Axis Accelerometer by MEI Micro, Inc.
- LSM6DSV32X inertial measurement unit by STMicroelectronics
- STCC4 – Miniature CO₂ sensor for indoor air quality applications by Sensirion AG
- ADI’s Swiss Army Knife of Accelerometers by Analog Devices
- InvenSense UltraSonic Time of Flight ICU-20201 by TDK Corporation
- Auto Separation Acoustic Sensing with Vibration Resistant MEMS Acoustic Sensor by GMEMS Technologies, Inc.
Optical & Imaging
- VD55G1 camera sensor by STMicroelectronics
- Polar ID: Metasurface-based polarization imaging sensor solution for biometrics by Metalenz
- Qualcomm 3D Sonic Max with Force Sensing by Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
- Prophesee Metavision GenX320 Event-Based Vision Sensor by Prophesee
Power
- EnerCera rechargeable battery by NGK Insulators, LTD.
- TPS61299 by Texas Instruments
- Wirelessly-Rechargeable, Perpetually-Powered, Maintenance-Free Thread & Matter Compliant Smart Home Sensor Technology by Powercast Corporation
Medical & Wearables
- ZenVoice Bone: Ultimate Deep Noise Reduction Algorithm For TWS Earbuds by AiZip
- BG27 by Silicon Labs
- Canary Medical’s Canturio™ Tibial Extension (canturio™te) by Canary Medical
Product Award submissions were judged based on the value to the marketplace, the impact of the problems it solves or issues it addresses and the uniqueness of the design.
The 2024 Individual Award finalists are:
Executive of the Year
- Alissa M. Fitzgerald, PhD, Founder and CEO, AMFitzgerald
- Felix Heide, Head of Artificial Intelligence, Torc Robotics
- Steven Tateosian, Senior Vice President and General Manager, MCUs, Infineon Technologies
- Vijay Sankaran, CTO, Johnson Controls
- Christopher Savoie, CEO and Co-Founder, Zapata AI
- Tom Coughlin, President, IEEE
Woman of the Year
- Rosa Chow, Vice President of Software Engineering, TDK Corporation
- Lisa Su, CEO, AMD
- Jackie Mattox, President & CEO, Women In Electronics
- Fei-Fei Li, Co-Director, Stanford Artificial Intelligence Lab
- Usha Varshney, Program Director, National Science Foundation
- Helen Grenier, Co-Founder and CEO, iRobot and Tertill
Rising Star
- Charlotte Savage-Pollock, Founder & CIO, HaiLa Technologies Inc.
- Colleen Josephson, UC Santa Cruz
- Quansan Yang, MIT
- Ferdinando Frediani, Move-X
- Jamie Lien, Archetype AI
- Divya Garikapati, Wovn by Toyota
Startup of the Year
- HaiLa Technologies, Inc.
- Innatera
- Scantinel Photonics GmbH
- AIZip
Company of the Year
- Microchip Technology
- Torc Robotics
- Acellent Technologies
Winners will be announced on June 25 at a special ceremony at Sensors Converge in Santa Clara.
