Discover the $SSNT (Starnest) Listing on XT

Singapore, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of SSNT (Starnest) on its platform in the Innovation Zone (Metaverse) and the SSNT/USDT trading pair started from 12:00 on 2024-05-27 (UTC).

SSNT is a NRK-20 token deployed on the Nordek Chain with a max supply of 100 million tokens. SSNT, the native cryptocurrency of the Starnest ecosystem, plays a pivotal role in driving the functionalities and economic incentives within the Starnest virtual universe. SSNT ensures a balanced and sustainable economic model as the SSNT tokens are integral to the staking and minting processes within Starnest. Users, known as Celestial Guardians, can purchase unique celestial NFTs representing various cosmic entities like planets, stars, and asteroids. By staking these NFTs, users can earn SSNT tokens, fostering a vibrant and engaging ecosystem. The minting rate is set at 80%, allowing 80 million tokens to be generated through staking activities, while the remaining 20% is allocated for project development, team incentives, marketing, and maintaining liquidity pools.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT , shared his excitement about the SSNT token listing on XT.com, highlighting its significance for the project's growth and community engagement. "The listing of SSNT on XT.com marks a pivotal moment for StarNest. This milestone not only enhances the liquidity and accessibility of our token but also validates our commitment to creating a vibrant and sustainable ecosystem. By providing our users with a reputable platform for trading SSNT, we are opening new doors for participation and investment in the StarNest universe. We believe this will accelerate our journey towards revolutionizing virtual real estate, NFTs, and the broader metaverse."

Starnest is an innovative blockchain project that offers an interstellar-themed virtual universe where users can own, trade, and develop unique digital assets. Built on the robust NORDEK blockchain, Starnest combines elements of virtual real estate, NFTs, GameFi, and the metaverse to create an immersive and dynamic decentralized application. This cosmic ecosystem provides a platform for users to engage in a range of activities, from staking and minting tokens to participating in virtual events and governance.

The project leverages the growing popularity of NFTs and the metaverse, tapping into a market that has seen significant interest from artists, celebrities, and investors. Each NFT in Starnest represents ownership of a unique celestial object, with varying visual and rarity attributes that create a tiered value system. This not only adds a collectible aspect but also introduces an engaging gameplay element where users can nurture and develop their celestial assets through staking mechanisms.

Starnest's decision to build on the NORDEK blockchain brings several advantages, including low transaction costs, high performance, and interoperability with other blockchains. This ensures that the Starnest ecosystem remains scalable, secure, and efficient, capable of handling a large number of real-time interactions essential for an immersive metaverse experience. Additionally, NORDEK's focus on gaming and DeFi integration aligns with Starnest's objectives, enhancing the project's potential to tap into a billion-dollar gaming market.

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

