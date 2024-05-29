Submit Release
Astec to participate in Stifel’s 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. , May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astec Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASTE) announced today it will participate in the Stifel 2024 Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 4th and 5th, 2024. Jaco van der Merwe, President and Chief Executive Officer, Heinrich Jonker, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Stephen C. Anderson, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations will present at the conference and participate in 1x1 meetings. The ASTEC presentation will take place from 4:45 to 5:15 P.M. Eastern time on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Those wishing to access the presentation can do so with the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel89/aste/2099832

About ASTEC

Astec, (www.astecindustries.com), is a manufacturer of specialized equipment for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production. Astec's manufacturing operations are divided into two primary business segments: Infrastructure Solutions that includes road building, asphalt and concrete plants, thermal and storage solutions; and Materials Solutions that include our aggregate processing and mining equipment.

Contact:
Stephen C. Anderson
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
sanderson@astecindustries.com
+1 (423) 899-5898
www.astecindustries.com


Primary Logo

