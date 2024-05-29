On September 27, 2007, President George W. Bush signed into law H.R. 3580, the Food and Drug Administration Amendments Act of 2007. This new law represents a very significant addition to FDA authority. Among the many components of the law, the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) and the Medical Device User Fee and Modernization Act (MDUFMA) have been reauthorized and expanded. These programs will ensure that FDA staff have the additional resources needed to conduct the complex and comprehensive reviews necessary to new drugs and devices.

Two other important laws were reauthorized: the Best Pharmaceuticals for Children Act (BPCA) and the Pediatric Research Equity Act (PREA). Both of these are designed to encourage more research into, and more development of, treatments for children.

Overall, this new law will provide significant benefits for those who develop medical products, and for those who use them.

What is FDA Doing?

