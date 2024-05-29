Maerix Inc. Celebrates 25 Years of Innovation and Excellence

SAINT-JÉRÔME, Quebec, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maerix Inc., a leading provider of cutting-edge EHS (Environment, Health, and Safety) software solutions, proudly announces its 25th anniversary. Since its founding in 1999, Maerix has been at the forefront of developing innovative solutions that enhance workplace safety, compliance, and operational efficiency for businesses across the globe.



Over the past quarter-century, Maerix has transformed the EHS landscape with its commitment to technological excellence, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement. The company’s suite of software products, powered by its proprietary VZOO framework, has empowered organizations to streamline their EHS processes, reduce risks, save lives, and enhance productivity by ensuring regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone,” said Eric Veilleux, CEO of Maerix Inc. “Our success over the past 25 years is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, the trust of our clients, and our unwavering commitment to innovation. As we look to the future, we remain focused on delivering exceptional value and pioneering solutions that address the evolving needs of the EHS industry, ultimately helping organizations save lives and be more productive.”

For more information about Maerix Inc. and its comprehensive EHS software solutions, please visit www.maerix.com .

About Maerix Inc.

Founded in 1999, Maerix Inc. specializes in developing innovative EHS software solutions that help organizations manage and mitigate risks, ensure compliance, and enhance operational efficiency. With a commitment to excellence and a customer-centric approach, Maerix has become a trusted partner for businesses worldwide.

Contact:

Maerix Inc.

Rebel Technologies

1-866-866-2228

info@maerix.com

https://www.maerix.com

For further details, interviews, or high-resolution images, please contact Andréanne Lefebvre at 1-866-866-2228.