Militares y crimen: los retos para la nueva presidenta de México

Mexicans will elect a new president on June 2 after a campaign marked, once again, by violence. Official homicide rates have decreased slightly during the term of outgoing President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, but his ambitions to pacify the country have not been fulfilled. The new government must reduce the role of the army in public security to tasks that require armed force, within the limits established in the Constitution. Cutting criminal ties to the state, strengthening coordination between security forces, and concentrating resources on the most violent areas will be crucial to effective civilian-led security strategies.

In this event, Falko Ernst, Crisis Group’s senior analyst for Mexico, will talk about these challenges and more with experts Gabriela Warkentin and Lisa Sánchez.

The panel discussion will be held in Spanish with simultaneous interpretation into English and will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Renata Segura | Program Director, Latin America and the Caribbean

Falko Ernst | Senior Analyst, Mexico

Gabriela Warkentin | Communicator (W Radio/El País), academic and businesswoman

Lisa Sánchez | General Director, México Unido Contra la Delincuencia

