U.S. Elections and the Future of Transatlantic Relations

In this episode of Ripple Effect, Michael and Steve are joined by Gérard Araud, who represented France at both the United Nations and in Washington, DC and currently serves as a Crisis Group Trustee, to talk about how European leaders are preparing for a potential return of Donald Trump to the White House, and what the implications of a Trump win would be for Ukraine, the trans-Atlantic partnership, and the prospects for Europe to achieve “strategic autonomy”. They discuss the rise of populism in Europe. They also discuss how French and European leaders judge the performance of the Biden administration so far and what they would expect from a second Biden term should he be re-elected.

