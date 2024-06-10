Source Group International GmbH and Source Technology Announce Key Leadership Changes

I look forward to leveraging my experience and working alongside the talented team to further enhance our offerings and strengthen our position in the market.” — said Hermann Baer.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Source Group International GmbH and its affiliated brand, Source Technology, today announced significant changes within their leadership team, aimed at fortifying their commitment to excellence and service delivery.

Roman, who has been an integral part of the company, has decided to pursue new opportunities outside the organization. The management extends heartfelt gratitude to Roman for his invaluable contributions and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

Considering Roman's departure, the companies are pleased to introduce Hermann Baer as the new CH Managing Director for Source Technology. With a robust background in strategic management and proven leadership skills, Hermann is poised to drive the division to new heights of success.

"I am honoured to join Source Technology at such an exciting time," said Hermann Baer. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and working alongside the talented team to further enhance our offerings and strengthen our position in the market."

Hermann Baer can be reached at hermann.baer@source-technology.ch.

In addition, the companies welcome Derren Bevington as the new CH Divisional Sales Director. Derren brings a wealth of experience in sales and a track record of delivering exceptional results. His appointment underscores the commitment to driving growth and maximizing customer satisfaction.

"I am thrilled to join Source Technology and contribute to its continued success," said Derren Bevington. "I am eager to collaborate with the team and build strong relationships with our customers."

Derren Bevington can be contacted at derren.bevington@source-technology.ch.

These leadership changes mark an exciting new chapter for Source Group International GmbH and Source Technology. The companies remain dedicated to providing unparalleled service to their customers and partners.

"We are confident that Hermann and Derren will play pivotal roles in advancing our mission and objectives," said Lawrence Hargreaves (Co-Founder) at Source Group International GmbH. "Their expertise and leadership will further strengthen our position as a trusted partner in the industry."

Customers and partners are encouraged to update their records accordingly and reach out to Hermann Baer and Derren Bevington for any assistance or inquiries.

About Source Group International GmbH and Source Technology:

Source Group International GmbH is a leading staffing solutions provider into Technology markets. Source Technology, an affiliated brand, specializes in delivering Technology Recruitment solutions globally. Together, they are committed to delivering exceptional value and service to clients worldwide.