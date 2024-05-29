Submit Release
Heart Disease Remains Leading Cause of U.S. Maternal Deaths Particularly Affecting Hispanic Women

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Studies have shown that women with a history of pregnancy complications (such as preeclampsia, gestational hypertension, gestational diabetes) tend to have a higher risk of developing cardiovascular disease later in life. Over one-third of Hispanic women are living with cardiovascular disease, and in recent years, their mortality rate has jumped sharply.

“Hispanic and Latina women are more likely to have high blood pressure, unhealthy weight and more than 40% of them have prediabetes.” Said Dr. Johanna Contreras, American Heart Association Medical Expert. “All these factors, while pregnant, put them at risk for preeclampsia, a pregnancy complication that can result in high blood pressure or kidney damage, as well as gestational diabetes.”

For more information, please visit goredforwomen.org/embarazo.

