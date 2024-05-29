Autonomous Crane Market Size, Share, Growth Challenges, Key Companies by 2032 | Columbus McKinnon, Schneider Electric,

Autonomous Cranes Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global autonomous crane market is expected to generate $2.36 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $18.61 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 22.8% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12175

Growth in inclination toward high-end safety of construction and industrial workers and growing penetration of smart technologies, such as AI, in the field of equipment are the crucial factors for the global autonomous cranes market. Moreover, the building & construction segment is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the autonomous cranes market, owing to growing adoption of high-end technology at the construction sites and increasing concern toward workplace safety. Increasing development activities of smart port enabled with autonomous cranes are expected to create a significant opportunity in the global market.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

AIDrivers Ltd.,

Columbus McKinnon,

Cargotec Corporation,

Komatsu Ltd.,

INTSITE Ltd.,

Schneider Electric,

Konecranes Plc,

Syracuse,

SMIE,

VOCA.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global autonomous crane market based on business type, mobility, end user vertical, and region.

Based on business type, the aftermarket segment would contribute the highest share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 23.9% from 2023 to 2032. The research also analyzes the OEM segment.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/autonomous-cranes-market/purchase-options

Based on end user vertical, the building and construction segment is projected to account for the largest share in 2022, holding more than two-fifths of the global autonomous crane market. In addition, this segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 24.2% from 2023 to 2032. The report also discusses segments including marine & offshore, mining & excavation, and others.

Based on region, North America is expected to contribute to the highest share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is estimated to continue its lead in terms of revenue by 2032. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the largest CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period.

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12175

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By business type, the aftermarket segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of mobility, the mobile segment is projected to lead the global market in terms of market share.

Depending on end user vertical, the building & construction segment is projected to dominate the global market.

North America is expected to be the global leader in the autonomous cranes market in terms of market share.

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/marine-crane-market-A11390 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ship-to-shore-cranes-market-A11983 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/boom-truck-market-A07099 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/container-handling-equipment-market-A12251 - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032