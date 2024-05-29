Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Cencora, Inc. Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cencora, Inc. recently announced that it suffered from a cybersecurity attack that occurred in February of 2024, which impacted the personal information of at least half a million individuals. The information potentially impacted in the data breach includes individuals’ names, addresses, dates of birth, and medical information, such as health diagnosis and medications.



Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Cencora, Inc. related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Cencora, Inc., Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Bayer Corporation, AbbVie Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Genetech Inc., Incyte Corporation, Sumitomo Pharma America, Inc., Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Group, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., and/or Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC you may be entitled to compensation.

If you have received a notification from Cencora, Inc., or one of the other companies above, that your information was impacted by the data breach, please call Patrick Donathen at (412) 322-9243, email him at patrick@lcllp.com, or fill out our contact form at www.lynchcarpenter.com/contact.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

