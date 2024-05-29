Kuehn Law Encourages SRDX, MRO, ATRI, and BLBX Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers. Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Surmodics, Inc. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with GTCR. At the end of the proposed transaction, Surmodics shareholders are expected to receive $43.00 per share in cash.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) click to participate



Marathon Oil Corporation has agreed to sell to ConocoPhillips for 0.2550 shares of ConocoPhillips common stock for each share of Marathon Oil common stock.

Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRI) click to participate



Atrion Corporation has agreed to a definitive merger with Nordson Corporation. The agreement stipulates that Atrion shareholders will receive $460.00 per share in cash.

Blackboxstocks Inc. has agreed to merge with Evtec Aluminium Limited. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, Blackboxstocks shareholders will own 26.7% of the combined entity.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future.™

How to Get Involved:

Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq., at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive. For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law.

