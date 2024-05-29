IPG introduces IMA brand E-CO FLEX SealMatic fully automatic random WAT case sealer for e-commerce





SARASOTA, Fla., May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPG® (Intertape Polymer Group®), a leading manufacturer of highly automated packaging machinery and turnkey solutions, has introduced the new IMA brand E-CO Flex SealMatic.



The E-CO Flex SealMatic is a fully automated case sealer to process FEFCO 201 (RSC) cases, automatically adjusting its mechanical movements according to the case size. It is equipped with sustainable water-activated tape (WAT) technology to seal cases on top and bottom at a high speed, up to 20 boxes per minute, without the need for operator intervention.

The machine can process an extensive range of case sizes, allowing the equipment to seamlessly adjust to the size of each case while closing the case top flaps. If a SIOC (Ships in Own Container) case is detected, the machine will automatically bypass it, to pass through the system without applying tape.

The E-CO Flex SealMatic can be outfitted with a variety of extra features. These include the ability to apply labels for hazardous materials (hazmat), print and apply shipping labels, and use quality inspection smart cameras to ensure proper flap folding, tape application, and tape leg length. The case sealer’s compact size allows it to be seamlessly incorporated into existing layouts with only minor modifications.

“SealMatic stands out for its exceptional design as a fully automatic machine,” states Micah Ordway, IPG Product Manager for Advanced Automation. “It can drop in where other semi-automatic machines are installed while still providing advanced features typically found in high-tech machines of this kind. These include WMS, Remote 4.0 support, advanced sensing with Cognex and A.I., and our high-performing Better Packages H20 taping head. It truly is the best automatic WAT solution in the industry; however, there is also a pressure-sensitive tape option available as well.”



For more information regarding the E-CO Flex SealMatic or other advanced automation solutions in Cartoning, Case Packing, Robotics, Palletizing, Standalone Machinery or Turnkey innovation, please contact Rob Hoffman (rhoffman@itape.com).

About IPG

Headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, IPG is a global provider of packaging and protective solutions across a diversified set of geographies and end-markets. The Company develops, manufactures, and sells a variety of solutions including paper and film-based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, stretch and shrink films, protective packaging, woven and non-woven products and packaging machinery. For information about the IPG, visit www.itape.com.

About IMA

Established in 1961, IMA is world leader in the development and production of automatic machines for the processing and packaging of pharmaceutical, cosmetic, food, tea, and coffee products, as well as in the industrial automation and the assembly of batteries for E-Mobility. The IMA Group counts more than 7,000 employees. The Group is present in about 80 countries and relies on 54 production facilities and holds more than 3,000 active patents and patent applications worldwide. For more information about the Company, visit www.ima.it.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Rob Hoffman

Senior Director of Sales, IPG

rhoffman@itape.com