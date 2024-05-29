True North Mortgage opens new store in Square One Mississauga to compete with big banks on hours, rates, and convenience

True North’s newest location offers access to better rates and mortgages that can save clients thousands

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, May 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True North Mortgage is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest store at Square One Shopping Centre this Sunday, June 2 — with cookies, swag, and colouring sheets offered from 1:00 to 4:00 pm. It’s located in the mall right across from Fresh Market Restaurant, and both True North’s CEO, Dan Eisner, and Director of National Sales, Winston Leung, will be on hand to greet visitors along with their expert brokers.



Now with 12 physical locations across Canada, True North Mortgage is proud of their latest addition. This store has an inviting, friendly atmosphere and gives local home shoppers and owners access to lower rates and exceptional mortgage service at convenient hours, including evenings and weekends. A mall store also allows a stop-in while running errands without having to worry about parking.

Dan Eisner, True North Mortgage Founder and CEO, explains, “We do everything possible to bring mortgage savings to where our clients are, in ways that best suit their busy schedules. Banks have short hours and don’t specialize in mortgages. We can provide better, more experienced face-to-face help in making mortgage decisions or when a fast pre-approval is needed.

Considering that True North’s team of highly trained, salaried, and non-commissioned mortgage brokers specialize in lower mortgage rates and can often get you a better rate from your own bank — it makes sense to stop in to see what they can do for you. On your behalf, they quickly check with several accredited lenders and thousands of products to secure your best deal by passing along their volume rate discount.

Plus, their personalized, stress-free process is free, with no obligation, and often comes with fewer fees than the big banks. They must be doing something right — they also have over 15,000 5-star client reviews, the most in the industry by far.

Bagging the right mortgage fit could help you save thousands. Stop in for a helpful chat during mall hours, or get the same convenient True North experience online, over the phone, or through a Mobile Broker who can come to you. True North Mortgage is a one-stop savings solution for your best mortgage fit.

Square One Store Photo: https://truenorthmortgage.imgix.net/content-images/Square1-Photo.png