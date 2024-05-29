The knowledge about the impact of climate change and ocean-related hazards are still under the area of research. Researchers from various domains work in the areas of climate change, disaster management, coastal community reliance, and oceanography, focusing on developing novel ideas for ocean monitoring. This work discusses state-of-the-art ocean observatories and related work for creating an IoT-based Ocean Monitoring platform to provide analytical parameters for ocean monitoring towards climate change, ocean acidification and emergency warnings. We present an affordable, portable, hybrid, interoperable architecture with multiple communication systems for data transmission from the ocean observatory units to the analytic centre. The work also presented the various application and business opportunities the Marine IoT system can offer.

Vysakh S., Sabarinath S., Anand S., Rao S. & Ramesh M. V., 2024. MIoT: an IoT system for dynamic ocean monitoring and data collection. International Conference on Wireless Communications Signal Processing and Networking: 1-6. Article (subscription required).

