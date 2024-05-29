Recognizing the necessity of reauthorizing PDUFA before the end of FY 2002 to assure continuity of operations, Congress enacted the Public Health Security and Bioterrorism Preparedness and Response Act of 2002. This Act included the Prescription Drug User Fee Amendments of 2002 (PDUFA III), reauthorizing user fees through FY 2007. The President signed PDUFA III into law on June 12, 2002.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.